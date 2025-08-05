Adverse weather leads to changes to National Night Out events

Some National Night Out events have either been canceled or postponed due to the rain.

National Night Out is an annual event where local police departments host activities to connect with their communities. However, adverse weather conditions have led to the cancellation and postponements of several planned events in the region.

National Night Out is traditionally an opportunity for residents to meet officers, learn about safety initiatives, and participate in family-friendly activities.

Change of plans:

Gastonia: Rescheduled for Oct. 7

National Night Out celebration at the Richard “Stick” Williams Dream Fields and Education Center has been postponed to Aug. 22.

Uptown Charlotte: Postponed to Aug. 12.

Kannapolis: NNO will be held in the Swanee Theatre on West Avenue.

Matthews: Postponed to Aug. 7

Salisbury: Moved to the Salisbury Civic Center

