Affordable housing expands in Charlotte, but thousands of units still needed

CHARLOTTE — An affordable housing boom is taking place in the Charlotte area.

Since mid-May, crews have started construction on nearly 300 affordable units.

Those units include apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes, according to the Charlotte Observer.

However, there is still a big need.

In 2023, the city found that more than 24,000 units were needed for people who make 30% or less than the area’s median income.

