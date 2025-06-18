Local

Affordable housing expands in Charlotte, but thousands of units still needed

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The Charlotte Uptown skyline taken from the Lowe's Tech Hub in South End in January 2023. (Melissa Key/CBJ)
CHARLOTTE — An affordable housing boom is taking place in the Charlotte area.

Since mid-May, crews have started construction on nearly 300 affordable units.

Those units include apartments, townhomes, and single-family homes, according to the Charlotte Observer.

However, there is still a big need.

In 2023, the city found that more than 24,000 units were needed for people who make 30% or less than the area’s median income.

