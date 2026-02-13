Ahead of World Cup, Charlotte FC’s Tim Ream managing goals for club and country

CHARLOTTE — Tim Ream is entering his third season with Charlotte FC and has big goals for club and country.

He’s both a starting defender for FC and captain on the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown spoke with Ream about what it’s like for him during this World Cup.

Brown: “In a World Cup year, of all things, what is that balance for you? Is there an offseason in a year where you are managing both?”

“It’s tricky,” Beam said. “And it is a challenge. And I say tricky lightly. You have to really think about what are your goals in a season. This year is a little bit different. It’s a little more special. The USMNT, you always have one eye on it, especially in a World Cup year, but I can’t really focus on that, if I’m not doing what I need to be doing here.”

Ream said it’s here where the standard has only risen each year.

Brown: “I’ve heard you reference it as the lingering disappointment that comes with the way last season ended. What is that balance, in terms of still holding that, remembering that, but turning the page and starting anew?”

“For me, it was once the new year hit, that page is turned,” Ream said. “The literal calendar year. Once January first hits, all of a sudden, now the preseason is right there.”

Brown: “As you look forward, what excites you about what you see within this club?”

“It’s a young club,” he said. “A club that was inexperienced in a lot of ways for the first couple years and now things are falling into place where you look at it and … we’ve understood where mistakes have been made on and off the field and we’re rectifying those.”

He added, “If you can improve every single year, especially as a new club, you’re doing something right.”

