Airline makes sweeping cuts here

CHARLOTTE — An airline new to the Charlotte area is making several cuts to its local route network.

Avelo Airlines, a low-cost carrier based in Houston, confirmed that it will end five nonstop routes at the end of April at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport — two of which haven’t even started service yet.

It will stop flying locally to Nashville International Airport in Tennessee; Albany International Airport in New York; and Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida.

Flights between Concord and Nashville began on April 4, while the other two routes launched last fall.

