Charlotte Douglas Airport sees fewer travelers in early 2025

CHARLOTTE — Fewer people flew through Charlotte Douglas Airport within the first few months of this year, compared to 2024.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, 12.6 million people passed through the airport between January and March.

That’s down from the nearly 14 million that passed through last year.

The airport’s chief operations officer cited two things that could be contributing to the decline: uncertain economic conditions and concerns over the safety of flying.

