Airport parking costs rise; off-site lots may not be cheaper

CHARLOTTE — Parking at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport is now more expensive.

The increase could have travelers looking at other options.

However, Channel 9’s Erika Jackson found out that people may be better off still parking at the airport.

Jackson learned parking on property could still be cheaper than off-site lots.

“When you look at parking prices, though, it kind of makes you do a little bit of a double, you know, a turn back,” said passenger Dylan Coyle.

Coyle said he may have to do a double take next time he parks at the Charlotte airport.

New prices went into effect on Sunday.

The airport’s long-term parking lots went up $2 a day and now cost $14.

The biggest jump is the daily deck, which went up $8 a day and will now cost you $28.

Airport officials told Jackson the new prices are to keep up with rising costs and demand.

“I don’t want to have to pay more for the same product that I would already have been getting,” said passenger Dylan Coyle.

That may have more drivers looking at off-site parking.

CLT parking rate comparison

We compared the prices at uncovered lots at Charlotte Douglas airport: The Parking Spot off Wilkinson Boulevard and Park ‘N Go off Scott Futrell Drive.

For this weekend and Easter weekend, the parking spot is cheaper than the Charlotte Douglas long-term lots.

Park ‘N Go is a few cents more expensive although it does offer a pay now discount.

Looking ahead to Christmas weekend, CLT’s long-term lots are cheaper than the parking spot and Park ‘N Go.

Passenger Brittany Gratch said the move has her considering other options, including Rideshare apps.

“It would make it harder for people to travel and bring their cars to the airport, which is never a good thing,” said passenger Brittany Gratch.

All three of the parking apps Jackson compared have a rewards program to apply for discounts.

Sometimes you can find coupon codes or instant savings to bring down the price even more.

VIDEO: ‘I love it’: Airport volunteer finds joy in helping travelers

‘I love it’: Airport volunteer finds joy in helping travelers

©2026 Cox Media Group