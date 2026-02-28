Sinkhole opens up on Gastonia road, swallows pick-up truck

GASTONIA, N.C. — A sinkhole opened up on a Gastonia road, partially submerging a truck in water.

Gastonia Police responded to Airline Road near Brown Road after a sinkhole opened up.

The sinkhole opened beneath a red pick-up truck that became partially submerged in water. Police said they are working to remove the truck from the hole.

No one was injured in the incident, police reported.

Police have asked that people avoid the area of Airline and Brown Roads while they work to extract the truck from the sinkhole.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

