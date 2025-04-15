ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An Alexander County doctor is facing multiple charges of sex crimes against children in Alexander and Iredell Counties.

Doctor Richard Jordan was first arrested on April 4 on charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested a second time on Friday on charges of indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, court documents show. Arrest warrants say the child was just two years old.

Alexander County doctor faces several charges involving sex crimes against children Dr. Richard Jordan

Jordan most recently worked at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem as a resident.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to arrest Jordan on four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

He also faces seven counts of secret peeping in Iredell County, according to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan was provided a first court appearance on Monday and a secured bond of $595,000.

The investigation into Jordan will continue, according to the ACSO, and more charges are possible.

WATCH: Teacher arrested again amid child sex exploitation charges

Teacher arrested again amid child sex exploitation charges

©2025 Cox Media Group