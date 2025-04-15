Alexander County doctor faces several charges involving sex crimes against children

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — An Alexander County doctor is facing multiple charges of sex crimes against children in Alexander and Iredell Counties.
Doctor Richard Jordan was first arrested on April 4 on charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was arrested a second time on Friday on charges of indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, court documents show. Arrest warrants say the child was just two years old.
Jordan most recently worked at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem as a resident.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office worked with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to arrest Jordan on four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.
He also faces seven counts of secret peeping in Iredell County, according to Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan was provided a first court appearance on Monday and a secured bond of $595,000.
The investigation into Jordan will continue, according to the ACSO, and more charges are possible.
