Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in string of car break-ins

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement arrested a 21-year-old in Alexander County following a series of car break-ins.

Kayne Lavance Alford-Bruce was arrested on Friday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a series of motor vehicle break-ins, officials said.

Alford-Bruce faces multiple charges, including 17 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, 3 counts of attempted breaking and entering, 3 counts of larceny of a firearm, 7 counts of larceny, and 1 count of larceny of a motor vehicle, according to reports.

He is currently held on a $350,000 secured bond at the Alexander County Detention Center, with his first court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office said it has been investigating a group believed to be responsible for numerous vehicle break-ins in the Bethlehem area since May. A citizen’s report of a suspicious individual on their property on Thursday led deputies to Alford-Bruce, who was found in the Wittenburg Springs Development and taken into custody.

Authorities said they suspect the group is linked to vehicle break-ins across multiple jurisdictions, including Caldwell County, Burke County, Catawba County, the City of Hickory, and the Town of Longview. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has asked that anyone with information contact them at (828) 632-2911.

