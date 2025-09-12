Reward offered after 2 found dead with gunshots in burning home

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Burke County are offering a $2,000 reward for information in a double homicide after two men were found shot inside a burning mobile home last month.

The victims, Joseph Kincaid Byrd, 76, and Michael Curtis Hallyburton, 63, were discovered Aug. 31 in the home on Swink Street in the Antioch community.

Investigators are looking into the possibility of arson.

The sheriff’s office, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Office, United States Bureau of Alcohol Tabacco and Firearms, Virginia State Police, and the Hickory Police Department are assisting the Burke County Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

