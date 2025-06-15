Boaters discuss marine commission following weekend drownings

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — One person drowned on Moss Lake in Cleveland County, and one person drowned on Lake Norman on Saturday.

While Lake Norman is a place for fun and activity in the Charlotte area, it can also be a dangerous place. And two groups are arguing about the best way to keep the lake safe.

The Lake Norman Marine Commission is about to dissolve, a change that has been on the horizon since Lincoln County withdrew from the pact.

This puts the commission out of business by the end of the month.

Some boaters told Channel 9’s Glenn Counts that they believe this will make the lake more dangerous.

“I don’t think it should be dismantled until something else is in it’s place, especially due to the deaths and growth in the area,” Marquita McVay said.

Others say any lake patrol can respond to any jurisdiction on the lake to help if the need arises.

“I think that’s the way it should be, I think everybody inside of jurisdiction, who has the ability to save or help somebody,” Dan Gleason said. “I think it’s everybody’s responsibility to help each other on the lake.”

Lincoln County commissioners believe a bill in the legislature will reconstitute the marine commission to strengthen it because they don’t believe it was getting the job done.

The commission disagrees.

