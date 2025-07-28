‘All we have’: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

CHARLOTTE — An alleged thief is still at large after breaking into a NoDa bakery and causing thousands of dollars in damage Saturday night.

The bakery owner, Dwayne Johnson, says he is still picking up the pieces after this happened to his business over the weekend.

The break-in was caught on surveillance cameras inside Burney’s Sweets and More around 11:30 p.m.

The video shows someone with their face covered bust through the glass on the store’s front door with a rock and head straight for the register. When they got into the store and realized the bakery was cashless, Johnson says that person got frustrated.

Johnson said his business has been cashless for two years because of a similar incident.

Monday morning, Johnson and his friend were working to get the front door patched up. He says the alleged thief destroyed a lot of the inventory by leaving the freezers open.

However, Johnson isn’t holding any grudges against the person who did this.

“I forgive him. That’s the best thing, because God is always going to take care of us,” he said. “God always blessed me and my family, and he never let me down.”

Johnson and his wife opened the business six years ago. They say running a small business is tough and incidents like this make it even worse.

“It’s tough right now for the economy. It’s tough for small businesses right now. This is all we have. This is our only income,” he said. “If we’re not open, we don’t get any money, so we’re not waiting on a check on Friday. If we don’t make any money day-by-day, we don’t have anything.”

The owners of Burney’s say they don’t know quite yet when they will open back up, but they hope to do it as soon as possible.

According to the police report of the incident, another business next door also reported a break-in.

