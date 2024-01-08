Alleged driver in deadly Christmas hit-and-run arrested in Mississippi

CHARLOTTE — A Mississippi man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene in east Charlotte on Christmas Day.

CMPD said the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi located the person they believe to be the driver of the car that killed Sheridan Eugene Channing Brown on Christmas Day.

Deputies arrested Melvin Alexis Baharon Zapata, 29, on Dec. 29. His arrest warrant details charges for Felony Hit and Run.

Deputies believe Zapata was driving the red Ford F-150 that hit Brown as he was crossing North Sharon Amity Road on Dec. 25, 2023.

CMPD traveled to Mississippi to interview Zapata and collected evidence.

