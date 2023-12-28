Man killed in hit-and-run accident on Christmas Day in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has died following a hit-and-run accident on Christmas Day in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:52 p.m. on North Sharon Amity Road near Albermarle Road.

At the scene, police found 36-year-old Sheridan Eugene Channing Brown on the sidewalk with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. However, the vehicle that had struck Brown had fled the scene.

Brown was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died.

An initial investigation indicated that Brown had been lying down in the roadway when a silver 4-door sedan ran him over. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the collision and was not in a crosswalk.

Police said it is unknown if Brown was impaired, however a toxicology report is pending. It is also unknown if the driver was speeding or impaired.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to turn themselves in













