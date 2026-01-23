Alleged drunken employee accused of shooting father at liver mush facility

A man is accused of shooting his father while they were both working at a liver mush plant near Shelby, according to our partners at The Shelby Star who obtained the search warrant.

The shooting happened earlier this month at the Mack’s Liver Mush plant.

Donta Laney was charged with attempted murder after police said he shot his father in the chest.

Laney was drunk at the time, according to the warrant.

