One airlifted after shooting near Mack’s Livermush facility

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital following a shooting in Rutherford County Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened near Mack’s Livermush and Meats on McKee Road, close to the Rutherford–Cleveland county line.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect is in custody, according to WLOS.

Investigators are still working to obtain a search warrant, and details about what led to the shooting have not yet been released.

VIDEO: Family finds closure after loved one’s killer pleads guilty to murder

Family finds closure after loved one’s killer pleads guilty to murder

©2026 Cox Media Group