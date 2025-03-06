Alleged MS-13 gang member captured in NC following year-long pursuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. Marshals have arrested Josue Zepeda-Padilla, a high-ranking alleged member of the MS-13 gang, in North Carolina after a year-long manhunt.

Zepeda-Padilla was tracked down to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where authorities apprehended him this week. He is one of seven alleged MS-13 gang members indicted for the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of a 15-year-old in New York.

Authorities have stated that Zepeda-Padilla is in the United States illegally. The arrest marks the culmination of a lengthy search by U.S. Marshals, who have been pursuing him for his alleged involvement in serious criminal activities.

VIDEO: New plan addresses gang violence in Lancaster

New plan addresses gang violence in Lancaster

©2025 Cox Media Group