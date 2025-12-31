North Carolina’s unique NYE celebrations from flea to pickle drops

While the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Channel 9 is the annual viewing tradition of millions, North Carolina is filled with many different celebrations.

Mount Olive drops a pickle to ring in the new year.

Mount Olive pickle drop (WTVD)

In Eastover, the town used to be called Flea Hill, so every year, they drop a flea to ring in the new year.

Eastover flea drop (WTVD)

As the flea drops in Eastover, an apple rises in Hendersonville.

“The apple rise was created to celebrate Hendersonville and its identity as the North Carolina apple capital,” said Bridgette Thompson, special events coordinator.

Hendersonville apple rise (HENDERSON COUNTY )

Thompson and Bruce Gilliam with Henderson County said the apple rise is quirky and fun. It pays homage to Henderson County’s beloved apple and its 7 p.m. end time lets people celebrate the new year early.

“For those people over 50, we do that a little earlier than the ball drop at midnight,” said Gilliam, recreation director.

Charlotte used to have a unique celebration as well, which was the crown lighting.

FILE - Charlotte NYE 2022 New Year's Eve in Uptown Charlotte 2022

However, organizers shifted New Year’s Eve celebrations to Truist Field last year, where they will be again this year.

The crown will remain in storage.

In Burgaw, a bright blueberry will fall.

Burgaw blueberry (Town of Burgaw)

“It sits over the stage for the duration of the event, and then just right at 7 o’clock, we slowly lower it to the ground, and it is lit and it’s blue,” said Jayna Augst, recreation supervisor.

Burgaw’s New Year’s Eve party celebrates something beloved and important to the town, the blueberry.

“There’s a lot of blueberry farms in the area,” Augst said. “We have a lot of local farms that partner with the Blueberry Festival, so they just come and sell their blueberries at that so it’s really cool to see how everyone can integrate blueberries into everything they do all year.”

CLT NYE starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Truist Field with the fireworks show at around midnight.

VIDEO: CLT NYE returns to Truist Field with fireworks, family fun, and added security

CLT NYE returns to Truist Field with fireworks, family fun, and added security

Raleigh drops a gigantic acorn when the clock strikes midnight.

In Marion, you will find an illuminated 80-pound gold nugget, which is lowered into a pot of gold.

The Town of Newport drops a cardboard pig.

©2025 Cox Media Group