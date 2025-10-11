Alzheimer’s Association hosts event to end disease

GASTONIA, N.C. — More than 300 people walked to end Alzheimer’s in Gastonia Saturday.

The Western Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association holds this event each year.

On Saturday, walkers carried flowers meant to represent their personal connection to the disease. The Alzheimer’s Association set a $110,000 goal for research funding this year.

They’ve raised $94,000 so far and will be accepting donations through December.

