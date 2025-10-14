Amazon hiring, boosting wages for holiday season rush

CHARLOTTE — Amazon is set to hire 250,000 seasonal workers nationwide for the upcoming holiday season, including 7,000 positions in North Carolina, with flexible scheduling and an average wage of over $19 per hour, the company announced.

The seasonal hiring surge comes as Amazon prepares for increased demand during the holiday season. In Charlotte, the company plans to hire more than 2,000 employees.

In addition to the seasonal hiring, Amazon says it is investing over $1 billion to enhance compensation for its hourly fulfillment and transportation employees. The total compensation for these roles now averages more than $30 per hour, including elected benefits. Amazon says employees who have been with the company for over three years can expect to see their average pay increase by 35%.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit Amazon’s hiring site for weekly job postings, as positions fill quickly throughout the holiday season.

