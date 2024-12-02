Amber Alert issued for missing North Carolina teen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager from Lenoir County.

The alert went out just before 2 p.m. Monday. Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Yesenia Denise Lopez.

Lopez is described as standing 4′11″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white sweater with black pants.

Yesenia Lopez

Police didn’t give a description of a vehicle she may be in. It’s not clear where she might be traveling to.

If you have information, you’re urged to call 911 or 252-559-6118.

