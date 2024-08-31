Amber Alert issued for NC child abducted at gunpoint by mother

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued for an abducted 4-year-old North Carolina boy, according to the NC Center for Missing Persons.

The boy, Brandis Tyrone Smith, Jr. was abducted Friday afternoon from his father at gunpoint in Morrisville, near Raleigh, police told ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

The investigation started at about 2:20 p.m. at an apartment complex on Bloom Road around.

Deneshia Williams, 29, and her boyfriend, Jontae Purdie, and another man are allegedly involved in the abduction, WTVD reported.

Williams, who is the child’s mother, reportedly pointed a gun at the child’s father during the abduction, according to WTVD.

Purdie and the unknown man are also accused of assaulting the child’s father.

The father’s girlfriend tried to keep the child away during the fight, according to the report from WTVD.

However, before they could get away, police said Williams pointed the gun at the girlfriend and took her wallet.

Williams eventually got the Brandis and left.

Williams was last seen in a blue Nissan Maxima with NC tags: LCN-3490 registered to Angela Purdie.

They could be going to a home on Walnut Drive in Fayetteville.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Morrisville Police Department immediately at (919) 469-4012, or call 911 or* HP.

Brandis is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “daddy’s boy” across it. The boy has black hair and brown eyes.

No additional details have been made available.

