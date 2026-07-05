America 250 event takes place from Ballantyne’s Backyard

CHARLOTTE — People came together in Ballantyne Saturday afternoon to celebrate America’s birthday.

The event took place from Ballantyne’s Backyard, near The Bowl. That’s just off of I-485 and the Ballantyne Commons Parkway.

The Ballantyne Rotary Club brought in food trucks, live music, and speakers to detail how the area was shaped since America got its start.

“You’ve got people from all over the world who are coming to live in this community,” said Nish Hartman with the rotary club. “And we thought what a great time to bring these folks together and as a community celebrate where we’ve come as a country.”

The rotary club also promoted Giving 4th, a push to turn Independence Day into a national day of giving to charities.

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