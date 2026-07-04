EMS supervisor acquitted after accusations by employees

BOONE, N.C. — A former EMS supervisor in Watauga County was found not guilty of two charges that stemmed from accusations made by two employees.

Channel 9 previously reported when Corey Greer was charged with sexual battery and stalking in March. This week, a jury found Greer not guilty on both of those charges.

Greer is a former Catawba County EMS employee and was a Watauga County supervisor at the time of his charges.

The agency told the Watauga Democrat that Greer is no longer with Watauga County Emergency Services.

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