American Airlines cuts rewards for basic economy flyers

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines customers looking to save money will no longer receive award points as basic economy flyers, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The new policy went into effect Dec. 17.

Those purchasing basic economy tickets with American Airlines will no longer earn frequent flyer miles or loyalty points through the airline’s AAdvantage Program. This means customers will have to purchase higher-priced plane tickets to earn rewards.

The Observer reports American’s decision was made to match competitors like Delta and United.

This shift has sparked frustration among some customers, who now face the choice between cheaper fares and earning rewards.

