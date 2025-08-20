Local

American Airlines introduces nonstop flights from Charlotte to Palm Springs

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
File photo: An American Airlines Airbus arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE — Nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Palm Springs, California, will take off this winter.

American Airlines will offer weekly seasonal flights to Palm Springs International Airport starting on Dec. 20.

The flights are only on Saturdays, and this will run through April 18, 2026.

  • CLT → PSP: Departs 9:25 a.m.; Arrives 11:25 a.m.
  • PSP → CLT: Departs 12:15 p.m.; Arrives 7:45 p.m.

