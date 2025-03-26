American Airlines launches new Charlotte to Aspen service

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines is set to launch a new service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Aspen, Colorado (ASE) starting December 18.

This new route marks the first time American Airlines will connect Charlotte to the popular ski destination of Aspen. The service will operate on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, providing travelers with convenient options to visit Aspen during the winter season.

In addition to the new Aspen route, American Airlines continues to offer winter service to a variety of beach destinations across Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

These include flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua, Punta Cana, and San Juan. Punta Cana, a top destination in the Dominican Republic, was recently named the winner of American Airlines’ March Map-ness bracket.

To celebrate, the airline is offering flights to Punta Cana from just 5,000 AAdvantage miles one-way.

With the introduction of the Charlotte to Aspen route, American Airlines expands its network, offering more travel options for winter enthusiasts and beachgoers alike.

