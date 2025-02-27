Local

‘Something goes wrong’: American Airlines flight diverted to Eglin Air Force Base due to flap issue

By Hannah Goetz, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Mississippi was diverted to Eglin Air Force Base in Destin, Florida, due to a flap issue requiring a longer runway.

The incident occurred on Monday when the pilot announced that the plane was experiencing trouble with its wing flaps, necessitating an emergency landing at a military base.

“I send a message to my kids, just on the off chance something goes wrong,” said passenger April Rivas, expressing her fear during the flight.

April Rivas, a frequent flyer from Stokes County, North Carolina, was on a business trip when the flight was diverted.

According to Rivas, the flight attendants informed passengers that an evacuation was not anticipated, but they should prepare nonetheless.

Rivas expressed frustration with the lack of follow-up from American Airlines after the incident, stating, “It was like, Okay, you’re alive, you’re good, or we’re done.”

American Airlines released a statement saying the flight was diverted due to maintenance and apologized for the inconvenience, but Rivas questioned the truthfulness of this explanation.

Passengers were safely landed and rebooked for a flight the following day, but concerns remain about the airline’s communication and response to the incident.

