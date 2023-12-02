American Airlines partnership sends families of fallen soldiers to Disney World prior to Christmas

CHARLOTTE — More than 1,000 loved ones of men and women who died while serving in the military left for a Disney World vacation.

Some travelers were given a large, heartwarming send-off at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday morning.

Thanks to a partnership between the Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines, these family members flew to the Sunshine State on the ‘Snowball Express’ to enjoy a few magical days at Disney Park in Orlando before Christmas.

Bonnie Angus, one of the passengers on the ‘Snowball Express’, said being surrounded by others who know the same pain makes her feel less alone and more supported.

“There’s not a word for it. to be with other families who have been in your shoes. Not many people can imagine the unimaginable,” Angus said, “and we’ve been through that. and to be with other families who have been through that makes you feel like you’re not alone.”

A total of 1,800 family members participated this year, from 80 cities across the country, including some from Hawaii and Alaska. There are also other groups traveling from Australia, Europe, and Guam.

