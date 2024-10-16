American Airlines pulls flight from Charlotte Douglas airport

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines Group Inc. is ending one of its newest seasonal flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline confirmed that it no longer plans to fly nonstop to Spokane, Washington from Charlotte. A company spokesperson told CBJ that while the route operated normally, American decided not to continue it after the season ended in September.

The route marked the first time American ever flew nonstop from CLT to Spokane, a popular destination for outdoor recreation.

