HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — An American Idol winner will help light the Christmas tree in Huntersville.

Maddie Poppe is performing a free show on Friday at Veterans Park.

It’s all part of the town’s Christmas tree lighting.

The event starts at 6 and also features activities for kids and a visit from Santa.

