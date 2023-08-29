American Red Cross sending disaster response vehicles from Charlotte to Florida

CHARLOTTE — Ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s touchdown in the United States mainland, the American Red Cross is sending an emergency response vehicle from Charlotte.

The Charlotte Chapter of the American Red Cross held a sendoff event at 8:30 a.m. to wave goodbye to one of the emergency response vehicles and the volunteers.

The crew of volunteers told Channel 9 they got the call for help on Monday and jumped into action, packing a car with food, water and tools to help.

“As far as disasters are concerned. We don’t have boundaries, we’ll go across the United States,” said John White with the American Red Cross.

More volunteers and vehicles across North Carolina will also be sent to assist in Florida.

