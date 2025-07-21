Local

Animal byproduct spill blocks multiple lanes on Highway 321

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
GASTONIA — Gaston County Communications says an animal byproduct spill is blocking multiple lanes on Highway 321 in Gastonia Monday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m. that the spill was blocking three southbound lanes of the road north of Interstate 85 at Bulb Avenue and Tulip Drive in Gastonia.

No further information about the spill has been released.

