Animal byproduct spill blocks multiple lanes on Highway 321

GASTONIA — Gaston County Communications says an animal byproduct spill is blocking multiple lanes on Highway 321 in Gastonia Monday morning.

UPDATE: A look at cleanup underway after an animal byproduct spill that has SB US 321 down to 1 lane at Bulb Ave./Tulip Dr. north of I-85 in #GastoniaNC #GastonCo #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/CS7dO3TpAh — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) July 21, 2025

The call came in around 5 a.m. that the spill was blocking three southbound lanes of the road north of Interstate 85 at Bulb Avenue and Tulip Drive in Gastonia.

No further information about the spill has been released.

