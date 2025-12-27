Annual Kwanzaa celebration held at Gantt Center

CHARLOTTE — The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture hosted its annual Kwanzaa celebration Saturday.
It honored the principle of Kujichagulia, self-determination.
The family-friendly event featured a Kwanzaa table presentation, a dance performance, a holiday marketplace, and a presentation from BNS Productions: From Tryon Street to Broadway.
The event was free and open to all ages.
