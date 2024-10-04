Another death connected to Tropical Storm Helene reported in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials have confirmed another fatality in North Carolina connected to Tropical Storm Helene.

Friday morning, McDowell County Emergency Management announced that a person was found dead while search and rescue efforts were being performed.

The identity of the victim however will not be released out of respect for their family, according to officials.

Emergency management said rescue teams are continuing to search for residents who have been reported missing, as well as provide aid to those in need.

Family members can report missing loved ones by calling the Helene Hotline at 828-652-3241.

Officials are strongly encouraging residents to exercise caution and avoid traveling through areas affected by flood damage.

Emergency management said as of Friday morning, over 600 emergency personnel, supported by hundreds of volunteers, remain on the ground conducting search and rescue operations, delivering essential supplies, and providing shelter to evacuees.

VIDEO: Supplies arrive by mule in NC as Helene’s death toll tops 130

Supplies arrive by mule in NC as Helene’s death toll tops 130





©2024 Cox Media Group