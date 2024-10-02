Supplies arrive by mule in NC as Helene’s death toll tops 130

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Widespread devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene was clear as first responders in the Southeast were met with a wasteland of splintered houses, crushed cargo containers and mud-covered highways. The death toll topped 130 in one of the worst storms in U.S. history.

Government officials and aid groups worked to deliver supplies by air, truck and even mule to the hard-hit tourism hub of Asheville and its surrounding mountain towns. At least 40 people died in Buncombe County.

North Carolina residents were stranded by washed-out roads and by a lack of power and cellular service. They lined up for fresh water and a chance to message loved ones days after the storm that they were alive.

At least 133 deaths in six Southeastern states have been attributed to the storm.

During a briefing Monday, White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall suggested as many as 600 people hadn’t been accounted for as of Monday afternoon, saying some might be dead.

The storm unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina. Rainfall estimates in some areas topped more than 2 feet since Wednesday.

Federal search and rescue teams are on the ground and volunteers are showing up, too.

Mike Toberer decided to bring a dozen of his mules to deliver food, water and diapers to hard-to-reach mountainous areas. Toberer’s team is from the Mountain Mule Packer Ranch in Mount Ulla, a small town in Rowan County.

“We’ll take our chainsaws, and we’ll push those mules through,” he said, noting that each one can carry about 200 pounds of supplies.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the ranch said they brought food and supplies to people in Black Mountain. They had plans Wednesday to check on residents in the nearby town of Swannanoa.

“It is believed 30% of the town’s residents are trapped and can’t get out,” the post reads. “This will be a busy day for the team, and we pray for their safety and stamina!”

The ranch thanked people who have donated to them to make the trip possible.

“The devastation in the mountains has broken all of our hearts, but we are thankful that even in this sadness, we see God working through so many wonderful people,” the post reads. “We will continue to praise HIM!! Thank you, thank you!!!!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

