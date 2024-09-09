Another staple in Plaza Midwood shutters

CHARLOTTE — A beloved Plaza Midwood restaurant is closing.

According to our partners at the Charlotte Observer, the owner of Zada Jane’s Corner Cafe announced Saturday that it was closing.

Sunday was the eatery’s final day. Patrons showed up in droves for their last bite of the cafe’s unique culinary creations.

Zada Jane’s first opened in 2007. The owner did not say what was next for the property.

“I’ve just been seeing a lot of staple-type restaurants in this area closing and getting moved out. It’s probably because of all the development that’s going on,” Ross Rebhan, a patron at the restaurant, told Channel 9. “It’s sad to see Zada Jane’s, just like Soul [Gastrolounge]. They left as well.”

Channel 9 has reported extensively in recent years how rising rent in Plaza Midwood has forced long-time establishments to shut down.

