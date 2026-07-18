Anson County lifts boil water advisory after testing confirms safety

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County has lifted its Boil Water Advisory after state testing confirmed the county’s water system is once again safe for normal use.

County officials, in coordination with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, announced the advisory has been lifted for customers served directly by the Anson County water system in unincorporated areas.

While the county supplies treated water to several municipalities, including Ansonville, Lilesville, McFarlan, Morven, Peachland, Polkton and Wadesboro, each town will determine when to lift any advisories affecting its own distribution system.

Officials said the advisory ended after crews completed repairs to the damaged water system, restored water pressure, flushed the system and conducted multiple rounds of water quality testing. Test results confirmed the water meets all state drinking water standards.

The county said more than 40 agencies, organizations and private-sector partners helped respond to the emergency, assisting with water system repairs, emergency management, laboratory testing and bottled water distribution. During the response, crews distributed more than 300 pallets of bottled water to residents across the county.

“We’re grateful for the patience and cooperation of our residents and the tireless work of utility crews, emergency responders, local governments and volunteers who helped restore safe drinking water,” county leaders said in a statement.

Officials noted residents may continue to notice a chlorine smell or taste in their tap water as the system returns to normal. They said this is expected and remains within safe drinking water standards.

Anson County plans to conduct an after-action review to evaluate the response and identify improvements for future emergencies.

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