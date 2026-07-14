Water crisis in Anson County spurs call for $100M state funding

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Rep. Mark Brody (R), District 55, is seeking $100 million in state funding to address Anson County’s aging water system following a recent water main break near Wadesboro.

Charlotte Water is also assisting with efforts to provide clean drinking water in the county.

The break left the entire county without water for three days, prompting calls for significant infrastructure investment.

Multiple agencies, including Charlotte Water, continue flushing Anson County’s aging system to restore clean drinking water.

The recent water main break highlighted long-standing infrastructure challenges that local leaders are now pushing to resolve with substantial state support.

Brody aims to secure the $100 million to fund necessary repairs and upgrades to the county’s water infrastructure.

Brody, who represents Anson and Union counties in the North Carolina General Assembly, described the water main break near Wadesboro one week prior to the report as a “wake-up call.”

He emphasized the long-term consequences of underfunding infrastructure maintenance.

“This is what happens when you don’t have the funds to keep up, and you’ve got to maintain the system,” Brody said.

He explained that for decades, the county commission refused to raise water and sewer rates, a portion of which is typically set aside for maintenance.

“It’s really been only in the last four to six years that they raised the rate to build it up,” Brody elaborated.

County commissioners recently raised water and sewer rates by 9.5%. However, a new filtration plant for the county is estimated to cost $300 million.

The state previously provided funding for new filters as a temporary solution and included money for a new generator in its recent budget.

Brody aims to find additional funding to help Anson County address its water system problems or assist the county in applying for more grants. He plans to collaborate with local officials on the next steps.

“I’ll have a conversation with the county manager, and we will get a list of priority things that need to be done. I’ll submit it,” Brody stated.

Of the $100 million he hopes to secure, $24 million is targeted to support sewer projects within the county.

Crews from Charlotte Water plan to conduct additional water sample tests later this week as part of their assistance.

The North Carolina General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene the week of July 27, when Rep. Brody may submit the list of priority projects for Anson County.

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