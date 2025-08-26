Anson, Gaston counties awarded state grants to bring jobs, major investment

RALEIGH — Officials with the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority said they approved more than $1.8 million in grants to local governments, an investment expected to create 170 jobs and draw over $74 million in private investment.

Anson County: $500,000 to help Halal Meat Slaughter House, Inc. relocate to a 28,441-square-foot building in Ansonville. The family-owned meat processor expects to create 61 jobs and invest $4.5 million.

Gaston County: $500,000 to support Healsee Capsules, Inc. as it opens its second U.S. location in a 175,239-square-foot Bessemer City building. The company plans to create 95 jobs and invest $69.5 million.

VIDEO: Federal funding freeze impacts Gaston County senior community service program

Federal funding freeze impacts Gaston County senior community service program

©2025 Cox Media Group