Anti-violence group gathers after spike in violence across city

CHARLOTTE — Over the last two weeks, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have investigated at least 10 deadly shootings.

On Saturday, local groups gathered on the Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte to address the community’s recent violence.

Many were shocked after another teen’s life was cut short on Friday when he was shot and killed while he was waiting to be picked up after his shift at Jack In the Box.

Incidents like those are the type that groups like Alternative to Violence (ATV) have been fighting to prevent for the past three years.

The group hosted an Easter weekend cookout at the Ritz in Washington Heights on Saturday.

Although Friday’s shooting didn’t happen in their area, it was the topic of conversation for many.

“It makes you feel sick because some kids are out here doing the right thing,” ATV member, Juan Hall, said “and it hurts because you have one or two who just don’t get it.”

(WATCH BELOW: Anti-violence panel discusses possible solutions to teen violence, crime)

Anti-violence panel discusses possible solutions to teen violence, crime

©2024 Cox Media Group