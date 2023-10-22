Apartment fire caused by ‘improperly discarded smoking materials’, CFD says

CHARLOTTE — An apartment in north Charlotte caught on fire early Sunday morning, Charlotte Fire Department reports.

The fire erupted around 3:50 a.m. Sunday at the 8800 block of Legacy Park Drive where the MAA Legacy Park apartments are located.

Firefighters controlled the fire in a matter of minutes, CFD says.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident caused by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

They estimate the fire caused $1,000 of damage.

No injuries were reported.

(WATCH: 2 killed, 1 hospitalized in apparent murder-suicide in Gaston County, police say)

©2023 Cox Media Group