App State announces return to class weeks after Hurricane Helene

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State will resume classes after fall break on Oct. 16, the interim chancellor announced on Tuesday.

Officials with the university, county, town, and chamber decided on this after reporting that the infrastructure damaged by Helene is improving.

“Academic Affairs is prepared to work with each and every student to ensure they are able to be successful, especially those on track to graduate in December,” said Heather Norris, interim chancellor, in the announcement.

App State will continue to help students, faculty and staff who have been impacted by Helene.

They should visit the university’s Disaster Relief Hub in Room 324 of Plemmons Student Union between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

