Samaritan’s Purse helps App State students with flood cleanup

BOONE, N.C. — Piles of trash are lined up outside student housing near the campus of Appalachian State University, and it goes on for blocks.

Students are dealing with extensive damage at Bavarian Village Apartments, an off-campus apartment complex in Boone.

Several residents shared video of water rising quickly at the apartments as they flooded. One student shared a video from the inside of her apartment during the storm.

Many said they didn’t even have time to get their cars out and went to the second floor to safety.

On Tuesday morning, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty could see the couches, furniture, refrigerators and other items out on the street. People who live at Bavarian Village said Samaritan’s Purse helped with the cleanup.

One man told Faherty his family lost three cars in the flooding. He watched Tuesday morning as they got towed away.

Faherty has also been in close contact with App State. A spokesperson said there’s heavy damage to one of the science buildings over there.

