App State University chancellor resigns

BOONE, N.C. — The chancellor of Appalachian State University is resigning.

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Monday she would be stepping down on Friday. She’s making the decision in order to focus on her health and wellbeing after facing “significant health challenges,” she said.

Everts have served as the university’s chancellor since 2014. She thanked her faculty and staff for their work over the last 10 years.

“Most of all, I am incredibly proud of our students, past and present, who bring our university to life, give us purpose, and make real and powerful differences in communities around the world,” she said in a statement.

According to the university, an interim chancellor will be announced by Friday.

“I am incredibly proud of the growth and development of the university over the last 10 years, and I look forward to seeing the development of the Innovation District and the Hickory Campus, in particular, and the many ways the region will continue to thrive with the benefit of these important state resources,” Everts said.

