Argument leads to deadly shooting at Lancaster home

LANCASTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old man faces murder charges following the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend early Monday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested D’Andre Azam Ivey after responding to a report of a shooting at a home on Thompson Road at approximately 1:40 a.m.

D’Andre Azam Ivey

Investigators believe an argument occurred late Sunday night between Ivey and 37-year-old Justin Damien Bailey regarding Ivey’s lifestyle. During the dispute, Ivey allegedly armed himself with an AR-style pistol and fired several shots, striking Bailey multiple times. Ivey was apprehended shortly after the incident while driving a vehicle near the scene.

Upon arriving at the Thompson Road residence, a deputy found Bailey in his bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The deputy applied pressure to the injuries until Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over medical care.

Bailey was transported to a local medical facility, where he later died. Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese identified the victim as Bailey and is scheduling an autopsy.

Witnesses at the home told deputies that Ivey left the residence immediately after the shooting with his 18-year-old girlfriend. They were traveling in a blue 2014 Ford Taurus with a paper tag displayed in the rear window.

Deputies searching the area located the vehicle on Thompson Road as it was heading back toward the scene. Ivey, who was driving and his girlfriend were detained during a traffic stop.

Authorities stated the girlfriend has not been charged or implicated in any criminal activity.

Crime scene investigators documented the residence and processed the vehicle for evidence. A firearm that investigators believe was used in the shooting, described as an AR-style pistol, was recovered from the Ford Taurus. Additional ballistic evidence was recovered from inside the home.

Sheriff Barry Faile addressed the domestic nature of the incident.

“It always pains me to report incidents like this,” Faile said. “While none of us can know the dynamics within a household, it’s hard to imagine disagreements and disputes within a family can lead to violence of this nature. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with their loss.”

Following his arrest, Ivey was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center on Monday morning. He was served with warrants charging him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. During a court appearance on Monday afternoon, a magistrate denied bond for Ivey.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to gather information and process evidence.

“Our investigation will continue as we gather additional information and process evidence,” Faile said.

Coroner Deese is proceeding with the scheduled autopsy.

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