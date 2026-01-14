Armed robbery suspect wanted in Mooresville apprehended in Virginia

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department arrested 62-year-old David Daniel Hunter, of China Grove, in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Jan. 4 at the Dollar Tree located at 221-R Norman Station Blvd.

The robbery took place when Hunter allegedly entered the store, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the employees. After obtaining cash from the store’s safe, he also took the store’s phone before fleeing.

Multiple armed robberies had been reported at various Dollar Tree locations in different jurisdictions in the week prior to the incident, indicating a potential pattern in unlawful activities.

Mooresville police detectives identified Hunter as a suspect through investigative leads linking the vehicle involved in the robbery, described as a dark-colored Honda sedan.

Hunter was apprehended on Jan. 7 in Bristol, Virginia, with assistance from U.S. Marshals. He is currently being held without bond pending extradition to North Carolina, specifically in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority located in Abingdon, Virgina.

The charges against Hunter include robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, as noted by authorities.

Additional charges are expected from the Mooresville Police Department as well as from jurisdictions related to other robberies.

