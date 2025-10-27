Armed suspects force man into car at Sheetz gas pump

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An armed robbery at a convenience store is under investigation in Catawba County.

Four suspects went up to a man at a gas pump at about 4 a.m. Monday at the Sheetz on Springs Road Northeast in Hickory and forced him into his car, police said.

They drove the victim away before dropping him off at a business nearby.

Three of the suspects were arrested later after a chase in Rowan County.

There is no word on the fourth suspect.

No injuries have been reported, and details are limited at this time.

