Quick-thinking Uber driver thwarts armed robbery in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 20-year-old Uber driver’s quick thinking may have prevented a robbery at a gas station on North Tryon Street last Sunday afternoon.

Police say the driver became suspicious of two passengers who intended to rob her at gunpoint and called 911, leading to their arrest.

Mohammed Zaid, who owns Buffalo Eatz near the scene, expressed concern for drivers’ safety and recommended the use of dashcams.

“That’s a horrible experience. My father does Uber in his part-time job, and I fear for him almost every day,” said Mohammed Zaid, a nearby business owner.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the Uber driver picked up two men with previous arrests for violent crimes. She noticed their suspicious behavior and realized they were armed.

Instead of following their directions, she pulled into a gas station and contacted the police. Officers quickly arrived and arrested Stanley Smith and Neimiah Smith, both 20 years old.

Police reported that the suspects used a spoof Uber account to book the ride and were found with two firearms, one of which had an obliterated serial number.

