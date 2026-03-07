Army halts 82nd airborne exercise as Middle East tensions rise

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — U.S. officials tell ABC News that the Army has canceled a major training exercise involving elements of the 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg.

The large‑scale operation, planned for Louisiana and years in the making, was expected to include the division’s staff responsible for operations, logistics, administration, and deployments, but that group did not travel.

The cancellation is fueling speculation that the 82nd Airborne is being kept ready for a rapid deployment to the Middle East if tensions escalate.

This comes as President Trump calls for Iran’s unconditional surrender, nearly a week after the U.S. and Israel carried out strikes against the country.

